Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows

Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of Highway 9 East for a traffic stop.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An incident report obtained by WMBF News describes a scary situation for Horry County police at a Saturday traffic stop.

Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of Highway 9 East for a traffic stop.

An officer noticed a Dodge Challenger going westbound on the highway. Once the car got closer, the officer heard gunshots followed by a “whizzing sound,” according to the incident report.

The officer and the person at the center of the traffic stop hid behind one of the patrol cars for cover.

After the shooting, the officer did not go after the car because they were with an officer-in-training and still had to finish the traffic stop.

Other investigators tried to find the car but could not, meaning no arrests were made, the report states.

No injuries were reported, and none of the cars were damaged, according to the report.

