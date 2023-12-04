Secure status lifted after report of shot fired near Darlington County high school

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A secure status has been lifted from Hartsville High School Monday morning after a report of a shot fired in the area.

Darlington County School District spokesperson Audrey Childers confirmed the school went into the status earlier because of the report of a shot fired in the apartment building behind the school.

The status, which was issued by law enforcement, extended from the school to the parking lot.

During this time, a few school buses were rerouted to another school.

However, once the status was lifted, students were dropped back off at the high school, and normal operations resumed, Childers said.

WMBF News reached out to law enforcement for more information on the incident.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.