Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

SCHP: Driver dies after crashing into guard rail, tree in Georgetown County

2 children killed in fatal accident.
2 children killed in fatal accident.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina troopers are investigating after a driver was killed in a crash near Georgetown Monday afternoon.

Lcpl. Lena Butler said the driver was traveling south on Choppee Road near Genesis Drive around 1:30 p.m. Monday when the 2001 Ford Explorer veered off the road and crashed into a guard rail and a tree.

Butler said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgetown County coroner has not yet released the identity of the driver.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified
2 killed after car collides with tree near Loris
Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows
Kevin Davis, pictured in this photo with his mother, Kathy Davis, was one of the victims of...
‘Going to miss him terribly’: Mother remembers son killed in fiery Horry County crash
Person hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash

Latest News

Mother mourns loss of son killed in fiery Loris crash: 'He was a very special young man'
Darius Rucker on receiving Hollywood star: ‘Biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’
Project aimed at bringing around 3,300 homes to Conway inches closer to approval
1 hurt in Timmonsville shooting, arrest ‘forthcoming,’ chief says
Santee Cooper board approves land transactions for Conway, Grand Strand Humane Society