SCHP: Driver dies after crashing into guard rail, tree in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina troopers are investigating after a driver was killed in a crash near Georgetown Monday afternoon.

Lcpl. Lena Butler said the driver was traveling south on Choppee Road near Genesis Drive around 1:30 p.m. Monday when the 2001 Ford Explorer veered off the road and crashed into a guard rail and a tree.

Butler said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgetown County coroner has not yet released the identity of the driver.

SCHP is investigating.

