Santee Cooper board approves land transactions for Conway, Grand Strand Humane Society

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WMBF) – Santee Cooper approved two major land transactions on Monday to help support the community’s needs in Horry County.

The Santee Cooper Board of Directors approved a transaction in Conway that involves 800 acres that was once the former Grainger plant site and its industrial cooling pond known as Lake Busbee.

The transfer of land will support downtown redevelopment and allow the city of Conway to extend its existing Riverwalk by about four more miles.

The city also plans to develop a beach area, kayak/paddleboard area and an inland marina on the former site of ash pond #1.

The board of directors also approved a 40-year lease for the Grand Strand Humane Society. It involves a piece of land along Waterside Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, which is where the animal shelter will be able to build a new facility.

The animal shelter has been left without a permanent home since 2021 when a pest infestation forced it to close its original building along Mr. Joe White Avenue.

The lease would begin in 2026.

