Report: Bomb threat called into Dead Dog Saloon along Marshwalk; 3 restaurants evacuated

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is providing new details on a bomb threat that had the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk on edge during a busy Friday night.

An incident report shows that deputies were called to Dead Dog Saloon for a bomb threat around 4 p.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office said the caller claimed a bomb was inside a garbage can.

When deputies arrived, they blocked the section of Highway 17 Business between Creek Ratz restaurant and Macklen Avenue.

The sheriff’s office then evacuated customers and staff from Dead Dog Saloon, Creek Ratz and the Claw House while deputies searched around the restaurant and checked all trash cans.

The State Law Enforcement Division, Myrtle Beach police and Horry County police also responded to the scene and deployed bomb-sniffing dogs.

After searching for an hour, the three dogs had “negative contact with any bombs.”

All three restaurants were reopened around 6:45 p.m. and the bomb threat was determined to be a hoax.

WMBF News has reached out to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to see if any arrests have been made in the case. We’re waiting to hear back.

