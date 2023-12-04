Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Report: Bomb threat called into Dead Dog Saloon along Marshwalk; 3 restaurants evacuated

A police report shows someone called in a bomb threat to Dead Dog Saloon on Friday night.
A police report shows someone called in a bomb threat to Dead Dog Saloon on Friday night.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is providing new details on a bomb threat that had the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk on edge during a busy Friday night.

An incident report shows that deputies were called to Dead Dog Saloon for a bomb threat around 4 p.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office said the caller claimed a bomb was inside a garbage can.

When deputies arrived, they blocked the section of Highway 17 Business between Creek Ratz restaurant and Macklen Avenue.

The sheriff’s office then evacuated customers and staff from Dead Dog Saloon, Creek Ratz and the Claw House while deputies searched around the restaurant and checked all trash cans.

The State Law Enforcement Division, Myrtle Beach police and Horry County police also responded to the scene and deployed bomb-sniffing dogs.

After searching for an hour, the three dogs had “negative contact with any bombs.”

All three restaurants were reopened around 6:45 p.m. and the bomb threat was determined to be a hoax.

WMBF News has reached out to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to see if any arrests have been made in the case. We’re waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed after car collides with tree near Loris
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified
Person hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash
Georgia Southern, Ohio to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence

Latest News

Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows
During the secure status, a few school buses were rerouted to another school. (file photo)
Secure status lifted after report of shot fired near Darlington County high school
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-546-5102.
20-year-old shot while driving in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office says
A Sunday night shooting in Georgetown County sent one man to the hospital.
20-year-old shot while driving in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office says
Man reported missing in Darlington County found dead in Lee County
Coroner’s Office reports missing Darlington County man found dead in Lee County