Project aimed at bringing around 3,300 homes to Conway inches closer to approval

By Julia Richardson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway City Council voted to annex over 1,700 acres of land to make room for a proposed development, known as the Warden Station Tract Project.

Councilman William Goldfinch said city leaders have heard residents’ concerns and have spent the last few months working out the project’s kinks with a developer.

“Anytime you bring in a 1,700 acre property into the city, you want to make sure that you do your due diligence, you want to make sure that you have everything in line, and you also want to make sure that it’s not a burden to the existing residents,” said Goldfinch.

The Warden Station Tract Project would add around 3,300 units, both multi-family homes and townhomes, to the land, which is on Pitch Landing Road near Highway 701 South. Residents like Jeanette Spurlock worry this could be a large burden.

“We’re already crammed in there as it is,” said Spurlock.

Spurlock said she takes Highway 701 to work every day and sees crashes backing it up a couple of times a month.

“I’m excited about growth, but what I’m not excited about is the implication that we might end up with another Carolina Forest stuck on 701 South,” said Spurlock.

Goldfinch said he shares those concerns.

“You look at other parts of the county that have built out and in many instances, we’ve got the same road infrastructure that we had three decades ago but we’ve got a lot more people riding the roads,” said Goldfinch.

But, he thinks city leaders will be able to find a solution and make sure the developer does the project responsibly.

“This is going to happen,” said Goldfinch. “The question isn’t, ‘Is it going to happen,’ the question is ‘What do you want it to look like at the end of the day?’”

If a second reading passes in January, Goldfinch said it could take 16 to 18 months for construction to start.

