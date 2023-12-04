Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News is learning more about a serious Saturday night crash in Horry County.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed the crash was deadly, killing 51-year-old Joshua Macnaugh of Socastee.

Just before 7 p.m., Macnaugh tried to cross Socastee Boulevard at Brandy Mill Boulevard and was hit by a vehicle, according to Willard.

He died at the scene from traumatic injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Horry County Fire Rescue and the Horry County Police Department also responded to the crash.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Socastee Boulevard and Brandymill Boulevard, as lanes of traffic are blocked... Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.