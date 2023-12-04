Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News is learning more about a serious Saturday night crash in Horry County.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed the crash was deadly, killing 51-year-old Joshua Macnaugh of Socastee.

Just before 7 p.m., Macnaugh tried to cross Socastee Boulevard at Brandy Mill Boulevard and was hit by a vehicle, according to Willard.

He died at the scene from traumatic injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Horry County Fire Rescue and the Horry County Police Department also responded to the crash.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Socastee Boulevard and Brandymill Boulevard, as lanes of traffic are blocked...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed after car collides with tree near Loris
Person hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash
Georgia Southern, Ohio to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence

Latest News

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-546-5102.
20-year-old shot while driving in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office says
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. when a 1994 Buick sedan went off the right side of the...
Coroner’s office IDs Horry County men killed in crash near Loris
The combination of two cold fronts has our temperatures falling into the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns today, colder air moves in midweek
Georgia Southern, Ohio to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl