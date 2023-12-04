‘Margaritaville’ resort will add new hotel to Myrtle Beach skyline if approved

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A brand new resort could change up the Myrtle Beach skyline if it’s approved.

Developers submitted building permit applications for the ‘Margaritaville’ resort that would transform a vacant parking lot and plot of land along Ocean Boulevard. It would be located between 17th Avenue North and 18th Avenue North.

The proposed resort would be nestled between the North and South Atlantica Beach Resort.

Chuck Major, the vice president of the Atlantic Beach Resort, said the possibility of Margaritaville being built there has already sparked change in the area.

“It’s inspired us to put money into the property as well, so with the Margaritaville restaurant… it’s inspired us to start cleaning up our property as well and put some money into the facades, the parking lot, the landscaping,” Major explained.

He also hopes it will bring more people to the area.

“All and all I think it’s going to help that area develop and bring a better class of people to that section of Myrtle Beach,” Major added.

The resort would feature a pool, a park and a pedestrian crossover bridge that would go over Ocean Boulevard

The developers, Development Resource Group, have requested a review for two commercial structures on the property, which include the hotel, pool and amenity area, parking sites and pedestrian alley.

Major said the developers have told him that if it’s approved it will be a two-year project.

Members of the Community Appearance Board will decide on Monday whether to approve the building permit for the resort.

