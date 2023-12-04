Submit a Tip
Man shot while sitting in car in Marion

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Holiday Court.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, SC (WMBF) - The Marion Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man hurt.

Chief Tony Flowers said a man, 19 to 20 years old, was shot in the right side while sitting in the backseat of a car. Flowers said the shot was fired from outside the car door, and a bullet hole was found in the door.

The man is expected to be okay.

As of writing, there are no suspects or leads in the case.

Anyone with information can contact police at 843-423-8616.

