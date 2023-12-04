Long Bay Symphony rings in 2024 with Strauss on the Strand, and NYE Gala

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ring in the New Year in the classic Viennese musical tradition!

The Long Bay Symphony presents a concert of familiar waltzes, polkas and other dances by the legendary Johann Strauss family.

This charming program will you have you tapping your toes and humming along, kicking off your resolution to enjoy 2024!

This is being held at the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach at 2:30pm. $30 for admission.

Plus, for the second year, the Long Bay Symphony presents an elegant evening of cocktails, dinner, and dancing!

Dress to the nines in your black-tie-optional attire, and get ready for a New Year’s Eve to remember!

Learn more about both of these events here and get your ticket today!

