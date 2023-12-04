Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Long Bay Symphony rings in 2024 with Strauss on the Strand, and NYE Gala

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ring in the New Year in the classic Viennese musical tradition!

The Long Bay Symphony presents a concert of familiar waltzes, polkas and other dances by the legendary Johann Strauss family.

This charming program will you have you tapping your toes and humming along, kicking off your resolution to enjoy 2024!

This is being held at the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach at 2:30pm. $30 for admission.

Plus, for the second year, the Long Bay Symphony presents an elegant evening of cocktails, dinner, and dancing!

Dress to the nines in your black-tie-optional attire, and get ready for a New Year’s Eve to remember!

Learn more about both of these events here and get your ticket today!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified
2 killed after car collides with tree near Loris
Person hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash
Kevin Davis, pictured in this photo with his mother, Kathy Davis, was one of the victims of...
Coroner’s office IDs Horry County men killed in crash near Loris
Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows

Latest News

Ann Booth Jewelers (Sponsored Content)
Find the perfect gift this holiday season at Ann Booth Jewelers
Grand Strand Today - Ann Booth Jewelers Pt. 1
MB PRST Lights Festival
Everyone is welcome at the Family Jewish Festival of Lights
Marshwalk Wonderland of Lights (sponsored sh
MarshWalk’s Wonderland of Lights, the walk-through Christmas light experience, is returning to the Murrells Inlet