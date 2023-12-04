Lake View native Shaquille Leonard signs with Philadelphia Eagles

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly two weeks after the Indianapolis Colts released linebacker Shaquille Leonard the Lake View native has found a new home.

The three-time All-Pro linebacker signed a one-year deal with the Philadephia Eagles, the team announced on X Monday afternoon.

We've agreed to terms on a one-year deal with LB Shaquille Leonard. pic.twitter.com/WjCsPDHRVQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2023

No details about the deal have been released at this time.

The signing comes after the Colts announced they were releasing Leonard on Nov. 21 after being connected to the organization since he was drafted in 2018.

Leonard visited with the Dallas Cowboys and the Eagles last week before signing with the reigning NFC champions on Monday.

It is unclear if Leonard will play with the Eagles in Sunday night’s showdown against the Cowboys.

Leonard has yet to release a statement about signing with the Eagles.

