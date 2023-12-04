Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Lake View native Shaquille Leonard signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard is leaving the Colts
Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard is leaving the Colts(Yahoo Sports)
By Allyson Bento
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly two weeks after the Indianapolis Colts released linebacker Shaquille Leonard the Lake View native has found a new home.

The three-time All-Pro linebacker signed a one-year deal with the Philadephia Eagles, the team announced on X Monday afternoon.

No details about the deal have been released at this time.

The signing comes after the Colts announced they were releasing Leonard on Nov. 21 after being connected to the organization since he was drafted in 2018.

Leonard visited with the Dallas Cowboys and the Eagles last week before signing with the reigning NFC champions on Monday.

It is unclear if Leonard will play with the Eagles in Sunday night’s showdown against the Cowboys.

Leonard has yet to release a statement about signing with the Eagles.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified
2 killed after car collides with tree near Loris
Person hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash
Kevin Davis, pictured in this photo with his mother, Kathy Davis, was one of the victims of...
Coroner’s office IDs Horry County men killed in crash near Loris
Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows

Latest News

Clemson to play Kentucky in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Georgia Southern, Ohio to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
WMBF News at 6
HIGHLIGHTS | Johnsonville falls in state title game
Ticket pre-sale live for Myrtle Beach Bowl