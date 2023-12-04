Georgetown Co. coroner identifies victim of early morning crash
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a crash early Monday morning.
Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 43-year-old Eric Sabb, of Georgetown, was driving an SUV early Monday that ended up off the road and in a small creek along Plantersville Road.
Details of the crash have not been released yet.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.