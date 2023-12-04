Georgetown Co. coroner identifies victim of early morning crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a crash early Monday morning.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 43-year-old Eric Sabb, of Georgetown, was driving an SUV early Monday that ended up off the road and in a small creek along Plantersville Road.

Details of the crash have not been released yet.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.