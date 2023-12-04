FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns today, colder air moves in midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds continue to clear out today, bringing back brighter skies before the colder weather moves in.

TODAY

More clouds are around to start the day as the cold front begins to push offshore today. Expect those clouds to linger around through the morning hours before sunshine returns today.

Sunshine returns today! We start with cloudy skies but see clearing throughout the day, leading to more sunshine. (WMBF)

If you have plans today, you picked the warmest day of the work week! Highs will climb into the upper 60s today as sunshine prevails this afternoon. A few locations inland will make a run at 70°.

As we head into the middle of the week, winds will shift, ushering the cold temperatures again.

FALLING TEMPERATURES

Winds will shift out of the northwest as we head into the middle of the week, ushering in the cold air for both the mornings and the afternoons. Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 40s for both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. If you have outdoor plans for either day, you look to be okay.

Highs will fall into the middle 50s by the end of the week with the lows near freezing. (WMBF)

Highs will fall into the lower 60s for Tuesday with the middle 50s expected on Wednesday.

As we cool off on Wednesday, a second front will swing through the Carolinas, reinforcing the colder air into Wednesday and Thursday night.

There's no doubt that Thursday and Friday morning will be colder. The extra layers will need to be added each morning this week. (WMBF)

Morning temperatures for the end of the work week will be the coldest of the week. We will fall into the low-mid 30s Thursday and Friday morning. Expect areas of frost for both mornings, especially inland.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Despite a colder end to the week, we remain dry through the forecast until the upcoming weekend. Right now, the latest data keeps Saturday warm and sunny for any outdoor plans this upcoming weekend.

Our next round of rain arrives with another cold front Sunday. (WMBF)

As we turn into Sunday, we bring back another cold front and the risk for showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the weekend with a 40% chance of showers arriving throughout the day on Sunday. Of course, that will allow for another dip in the temperatures into early next week.

