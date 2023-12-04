Submit a Tip
Coroner’s office IDs Horry County men killed in crash near Loris

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. when a 1994 Buick sedan went off the right side of the road and hit a tree in the area of Red Bluff and Roman Roads.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two men who died in a Saturday wreck near Loris.

John Jones, 37, of Longs, and 38-year-old Kevin Davis, of Loris, both died on the scene from traumatic and thermal injuries, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. when a 1994 Buick sedan went off the right side of the road and hit a tree in the area of Red Bluff and Roman roads.

Jones was the driver, and Davis was the passenger, Willard said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue, who also responded to the scene, added that the sedan also caught fire.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Red Bluff Road and Highway 777 in Loris, as all lanes of traffic are blocked...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Saturday, December 2, 2023

