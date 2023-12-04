Conway hospital’s foundation opens annual silent Christmas auction to public

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Each year, the Conway Medical Center Foundation holds a silent Christmas auction and bids among themselves. However, this year, they’re opening up the annual tradition to everyone.

Hospital departments hand decorate mini Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces, which are online for you to bid.

This year, there are nearly 50 things to choose from, the most the auction has ever had.

The highest bid wins, and every cent from it goes to the CMC Foundation, a nonprofit supporting the hospital and the community.

The foundation’s development officer, Harley Shelley, said people often donate their trees back to the hospital.

She said that allows them to make the holidays bright for kids at partnering schools.

“Maybe they’ve been told they’re not getting a tree, and then we’re able to provide this to them,” Shelley said. “I think it just means a lot. It’s teaching them at a young age that people give back, and this is why we do it.”

Shelley said they raised $6,000 last year and hope to raise even more this year.

She said they already have nearly 200 bidders going back and forth between items.

You can have until Wednesday at 3 p.m. to bid.

You can see the items up for grabs by clicking here.

