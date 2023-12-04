20-year-old shot while driving in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Sunday night shooting in Georgetown County sent one man to the hospital.

A 20-year-old man from the Sampit area was driving on Powell Road around 7 p.m. when he was shot in the leg, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The man did not cooperate with authorities when asked who the shooter was, the sheriff’s office said.

It is unclear how the man is doing now.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.