20-year-old shot while driving in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office says

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-546-5102.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Sunday night shooting in Georgetown County sent one man to the hospital.

A 20-year-old man from the Sampit area was driving on Powell Road around 7 p.m. when he was shot in the leg, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The man did not cooperate with authorities when asked who the shooter was, the sheriff’s office said.

It is unclear how the man is doing now.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-546-5102.

