2 hurt in Horry County crash involving dump truck, entrapment

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue said a Monday afternoon crash that sent two to the hospital is expected to impact traffic for a while.

Crews were called out around 1:20 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Brandymill Boulevard for a crash with entrapment involving a dump truck.

The two-vehicle crash has lanes in the area blocked, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Horry County Police Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Department are also responding.

