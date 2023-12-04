Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

2 hurt in Horry County crash involving dump truck, entrapment

Crews were called out around 1:20 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Brandymill...
Crews were called out around 1:20 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Brandymill Boulevard for a crash with entrapment involving a dump truck.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue said a Monday afternoon crash that sent two to the hospital is expected to impact traffic for a while.

Crews were called out around 1:20 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Brandymill Boulevard for a crash with entrapment involving a dump truck.

The two-vehicle crash has lanes in the area blocked, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Horry County Police Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Department are also responding.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified
2 killed after car collides with tree near Loris
Person hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash
Kevin Davis, pictured in this photo with his mother, Kathy Davis, was one of the victims of...
Coroner’s office IDs Horry County men killed in crash near Loris
Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows

Latest News

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Holiday Court.
Man shot while sitting in car in Marion
Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows
Timmonsville police were called out around 12:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Honda Way.
1 hurt in Timmonsville shooting, arrest ‘forthcoming,’ chief says
A police report shows someone called in a bomb threat to Dead Dog Saloon on Friday night.
Report: Bomb threat called into Dead Dog Saloon along Marshwalk; 3 restaurants evacuated