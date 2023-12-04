Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

1 hurt in Timmonsville shooting, arrest ‘forthcoming,’ chief says

Timmonsville police were called out around 12:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Honda Way.
Timmonsville police were called out around 12:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Honda Way.(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - One person is recovering after a Monday shooting in Timmonsville sent them to the hospital.

Timmonsville police were called out around 12:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Honda Way.

Chief James Allen told WMBF News the shooting stemmed from an earlier domestic incident in Florence County.

The victim remains in the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The shooting is under investigation, and Allen said an arrest “will be forthcoming.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified
2 killed after car collides with tree near Loris
Person hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash
Kevin Davis, pictured in this photo with his mother, Kathy Davis, was one of the victims of...
Coroner’s office IDs Horry County men killed in crash near Loris
Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows

Latest News

Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows
A police report shows someone called in a bomb threat to Dead Dog Saloon on Friday night.
Report: Bomb threat called into Dead Dog Saloon along Marshwalk; 3 restaurants evacuated
During the secure status, a few school buses were rerouted to another school. (file photo)
Secure status lifted after report of shot fired near Darlington County high school
Kevin Davis, pictured in this photo with his mother, Kathy Davis, was one of the victims of...
Coroner’s office IDs Horry County men killed in crash near Loris