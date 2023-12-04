1 hurt in Timmonsville shooting, arrest ‘forthcoming,’ chief says

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - One person is recovering after a Monday shooting in Timmonsville sent them to the hospital.

Timmonsville police were called out around 12:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Honda Way.

Chief James Allen told WMBF News the shooting stemmed from an earlier domestic incident in Florence County.

The victim remains in the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The shooting is under investigation, and Allen said an arrest “will be forthcoming.”

