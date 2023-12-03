Submit a Tip
Serious injuries reported in Socastee-area crash

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported Saturday after a crash in part of Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Brandymill Boulevard just before 7 p.m. The agency added the wreck involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Socastee Boulevard and Brandymill Boulevard, as lanes of traffic are blocked...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Saturday, December 2, 2023

