Serious injuries reported in Socastee-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported Saturday after a crash in part of Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Brandymill Boulevard just before 7 p.m. The agency added the wreck involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Socastee Boulevard and Brandymill Boulevard, as lanes of traffic are blocked... Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.