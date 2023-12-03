Person hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Daisy Road near Red Bluff Road regarding the crash just after 12:30 p.m.

The agency added that the only vehicle involved in the wreck overturned. The person hurt was also taken to a hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

