Person hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Sunday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Daisy Road near Red Bluff Road regarding the crash just after 12:30 p.m.
The agency added that the only vehicle involved in the wreck overturned. The person hurt was also taken to a hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
