Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Person hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Daisy Road near Red Bluff Road regarding the crash just after 12:30 p.m.

The agency added that the only vehicle involved in the wreck overturned. The person hurt was also taken to a hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Daisy Road near Red Bluff Road in Loris, as lanes of traffic are blocked due...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Sunday, December 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in Socastee-area crash
Nicholas Locklear, Yanta Hunt
Deputies find nearly 2 kilos of cocaine in Robeson County, arrests made
Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
Deputies investigating bomb threat at Murrells Inlet MarshWalk
Murrells Inlet MarshWalk restaurants re-open after bomb threat ruled a hoax
Former Florence One superintendent, Larry Jackson, claims the district’s current...
Former F1SD administrator says district mishandled suspected high school rape

Latest News

Man reported missing in Darlington County found dead in Lee County
Coroner’s Office reports missing Darlington County man found dead in Lee County
Cloudy Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy Sunday followed by cooler weather ahead
2 killed after car collides with tree near Loris
A woman facing charges in connection to a Hemingway homicide was denied bond at her hearing...
Myrtle Beach woman charged in Hemingway homicide has bond hearing