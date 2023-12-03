Death investigation underway at Darlington County detention center, sheriff’s office says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An inmate has died at a Pee Dee detention center, according to authorities.

Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were at the scene of “a death investigation of an inmate” Saturday at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

No further details were immediately provided. The investigation has since been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

