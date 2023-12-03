FIRST ALERT: Cloudy Sunday followed by cooler weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The gloomy weather is going to stick around for the rest of the weekend but there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

TODAY

A cloudy start to our Sunday morning for folks grabbing breakfast or heading off to church. There will be chances for spotty light rain during the morning hours with temperatures in the in the 60s. Rain chances remain low at 30 percent but they’re expected to drop once we reach in the afternoon. Our highs are going to reach in the low 70s but once the cold front moves in this evening, expect the cooler air to filter in.

Cloudy Sunday (WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’ll have a quiet evening, the clouds will gradually clear with light winds. Temperatures are going to drop in the mid 50s along the Grand Strand and low 50s inland.

TOMORROW

Heading off to work tomorrow, we’ll partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s but with the sunshine returning our highs are expected to reach in the upper 60s. A pleasant start to work week but temperatures will continue to drop this week.

QUICK COLD SNAP

Thanks to the cold front, that cooler Northwest winds will prevail and will drop our temperatures morning with chilly morning temperatures. Our highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are going to drop in the mid to upper 50s with morning lows dropping down into the 30s. So I would not be surprised if we had frost advisory as we head into Wednesday morning. Luckily the cold snap won’t last long as we warm back up into mid 60s for next week.

Cooler weather returning (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.