Firefighters rescue Great Dane puppy trapped in old well

CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - It was a scary couple of hours, but a puppy that fell down a well in North Carolina is now OK and back with its family.

Mudge, the 100-pound Great Dane, fell into an old well Saturday afternoon.

“We called 911 right away. And they come out, they don’t have the, they have to call the right department that has the right equipment,” Janine Haldene, Mudge’s owner, said. “They had to bring that tripod situation with all the climbing harnesses and everything to get down there.”

Crews from Cary Fire, Fairview Rural Fire and the Swift Creek Fire Department responded.

They used a rope rescue technique and although it took hours and plenty of patience, but crews were able to lift Mudge out.

“I don’t know, but unscathed, I just can’t even believe it. It’s quite the drop and it is covered up now, by the way, it’s completely covered up,” Haldane said. “So, yeah, you know, part of me kind of wonders, yeah, part of me kind of wonders, you know, did she fall to save someone else?”

So how did Mudge get down in that old well?

Mudge’s owners recently bought the property and the well sits quite a distance from the family home. They did think it would be a problem, but now they know differently.

Mudge is now home safely, and her family couldn’t be more thankful for first responders.

“They did all of this for my dog. And she is part of our family, truly, so God bless them,” Haldane said. “They were very, very organized when they showed up. They had a plan. They knew exactly what to do.”

The owners said Mudge came out of the hole with just a small scratch on her ankle.

