Coroner's Office reports missing Darlington County man found dead in Lee County

Man reported missing in Darlington County found dead in Lee County
Man reported missing in Darlington County found dead in Lee County(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner’s Office reported a man who went missing out of Darlington County was found dead in Lee County.

Coroner Larry Logan said Tavaris Dolford, 20, was found dead Sat. morning in a car on Dutch Lane around 11:30 a.m.

Before Dolford was identified, several people passed by the car he was found in along the rural road, and thought it was suspicious, including a deer hunter, Logan added.

After 911 was called, multiple agencies investigated the scene including the Lee County and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Offices, the Lee County Coroner’s Office, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division according to detectives.

Family members of Dolford reported to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office that Dolford went missing on Thursday.

The Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday in Newberry and the results will provide clarity about how and when Dolford died.

