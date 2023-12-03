Submit a Tip
Clemson to play Kentucky in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Clemson football team has learned its bowl game fate.

The No. 22 Tigers will take on SEC foe Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 29 in Jacksonville, Florida. The matchup will kick off at noon and will be televised on ESPN.

Clemson finished the year with an 8-4 record after starting the season with an upset loss at Duke. Kentucky, meanwhile, went 7-5 and ended the season with a notable win over No. 15 Louisville.

The matchup marks the first meeting between the Tigers and Wildcats since the 2009 Music City Bowl.

Click here for ticket information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

