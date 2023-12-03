Submit a Tip
2 killed after car collides with tree near Loris

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were killed after a crash near Loris late Saturday.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Roman Road.

Bolt said a 1994 Buick sedan was heading north on Roman Road when it went off the road to the right and struck a tree. Both people inside the car were killed as a result of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and added that the car involved also caught fire.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Red Bluff Road and Highway 777 in Loris, as all lanes of traffic are blocked...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Saturday, December 2, 2023

