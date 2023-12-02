Myrtle Beach woman charged in Hemingway homicide has bond hearing

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman facing charges in connection to a Hemingway homicide was denied bond at her hearing Friday.

Ariyan Jahne Pickett, 21, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with accessory before the fact of murder, accessory after the fact of murder, criminal conspiracy, five counts of armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

These charges stem from the Sept. 10 murder of 24-year-old father Jaquan Shamar Julious.

Julious had taken his one-year-old daughter to a birthday party at a home on Chair Road when others, at least one of whom was armed, entered the residence and began issuing demands. Julious was shot in this incident and died at the scene.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of four people in connection to the homicide, one of whom was Pickett, Oct. 6. She and two others were taken into custody Oct. 3 by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. The final suspect was apprehended Oct. 6.

The additional people charged include Jakee Shyre Tavaris Green, 25, of Conway, Shane Sharod Singletary, 25, of Georgetown and Fredrick Donell Lewis, 47, of Nesmith.

The victim’s family said Lewis is Julious’s cousin.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

