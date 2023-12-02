Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Macaulay Culkin honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Macaulay Culkin attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
Macaulay Culkin attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Macaulay Culkin was honored Friday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Culkin, 43, rose to fame starring in the 1990s as young Kevin McCallister in “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.”

And he was not only recognized for his work in Hollywood, but he was also reunited with his mother, actress Catherine O’Hara, from the films during Friday’s ceremony.

“Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion,” CNN quoted O’Hara. “I’m so proud of you.”

Culkin tearfully thanked O’Hara for being a part of the ceremony while also thanking his representatives for helping him guide his career since he was a child.

The 43-year-old also gave a personal shout-out to his fiancée, actress Brenda Song, who was in attendance with their two young sons, according to multiple reports.

“You’re the best person I’ve ever known,” the New York Post quoted Culkin. “After the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people.”

The actor reportedly ended his speech with an iconic line from ‘Home Alone’ saying, “Merry Christmas, you filthy animals.”

Culkin appeared in other films over his career including “Party Monster,” “My Girl,” and “Richie Rich.”

Culkin’s star is 2,765th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Deputies investigating bomb threat at Murrells Inlet MarshWalk
Murrells Inlet MarshWalk restaurants re-open after bomb threat ruled a hoax
Holiday string lights generic
Rainy forecast cancels, postpones holiday events in Grand Strand on Saturday
A federal jury convicted Quillan Inman, 33, of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Lumberton gang member convicted on gun charges

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Marion County Animal Control seeks information in possible dog fighting ring investigation
Man charged with shooting Robeson Co. deputies to remain in jail, no motions taken
Newborn test positive for drugs in Marion County; mother charged, deputies say
Surfside Beach leaders address planning board vacancies
‘Chef Swap at The Beach’ announces second season; Surfside Beach chef to host