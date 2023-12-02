Grand Strand neighborhood gives back for the holidays with Angel Tree donations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the tenth straight year, the Cresswind community is partnering with the Salvation Army for their Angel Tree program.

Through Angel Tree, community members picked up tags to adopt an angel. On the tags were lists created by kids and families in need, filled with what they’re asking for this holiday season.

MORE DETAILS | Angel Tree

Lynn Willett, the coordinator of Cresswind’s Angel Tree campaign, said the program has grown very much over the last decade.

”This is our tenth year, so we’re celebrating our anniversary,” Willett said. “If we total up the children that we’ve supported and provided Christmas for over those ten years, it totals up to about 1,400.”

The community certainly built on that total Friday. In just the first hour of gift collection, community members dropped off dozens of bags and boxes filled with gifts. There were even over a dozen bicycles donated.

It’s not just about fun toys, though. Angel Tree provides families with necessities, too.

“Parents include on the tag what the child needs,” Willet said. “So, what the community buys is a combination.”

Community members love being a part of the event. Willett said they look forward to it all year, and she’s touched by the community’s never-ending generosity.

Willet said Angel Tree at Cresswind is not going anywhere.

“I think we’d get a lot of pushback if we decided not to do this anymore. Actually, somebody else in the community would step up,” Willett said. “We’ve got a group of seven of us that are on the committee, and I don’t think anybody would let this die.”

As for why the community loves it so much, Willett said the community members know how lucky they are, and they’re alright with spending some money if it means someone in need has a happy holiday.

“Work with a group like the Salvation Army, whom we have a lot of respect for, to help families that are struggling, trying to get on their feet to make sure those kids have the kind of Christmas morning that we were all fortunate enough to have and provide for our own kids,” Willett said.

To adopt an angel, you can visit the Angel Tree page on the WMBF News website for more details.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.