Former F1SD administrator says district mishandled suspected high school rape

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After activists and parents called for change in Florence One Schools after an alleged assault at West Florence High School, the former Florence 1 Schools superintendent said there are things the district should have done differently.

Larry Jackson, Former F1SD superintendent claims the district’s current administration should have told parents immediately about an alleged sexual assault last month at West Florence High School.

WMBF News obtained a police report stating a 17-year-old student allegedly pulled a 16-year-old classmate into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her on Nov. 8.

The district didn’t notify the public for nearly two weeks. It’s a decision that has some Pee Dee organizations publicly calling for the current superintendent’s job.

Jackson stated he understands why some people feel betrayed and fears his former workplace has turned a blind eye to transparency.

“I am sure this superintendent did not want this to happen, but we are judging on how he’s handled it this far,” Jackson told WMBF News. “Quite frankly, it’s not looking very good from this advantage point. We’ve been waiting now almost three weeks to hear something.”

A representative from Florence District One told WMBF News that the district currently has no comment

The district however did previously state it’s investigating the alleged rape and cooperating with law enforcement.

