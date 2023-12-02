FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers showers arriving this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Weekend rain chances are back but it will not be a washout!

TODAY

We start off our morning a cloudy note with widespread fog across the Pee Dee. Cloudy skies will stick around through the day Saturday with the risk of light rain and drizzle at times. Only a few scattered light showers are likely early in the day with better chances arriving during the late afternoon and evening. Despite the clouds and rain chances, temperatures will remain very mild. Morning readings in the lower 60s will climb into the lower 70s by the afternoon.

Rain returning this evening (WMBF)

TOMORROW

The steady stream of warmth and moisture will continue into the region during the day Sunday keeping cloudy skies and warm temperatures in place. Again, so steady or heavy rain is expected, but a few periods of light rain and drizzle will remain likely at times. Temperatures will once again be unseasonably warm with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Because of the light nature of the rain for most of the weekend, rainfall totals will remain unimpressive. Most areas will end up with an average of a quarter to a half an inch of rain at most.

Rain ending Sunday morning (WMBF)

DRIER AND COOLER WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Clearing skies return Sunday night into Monday as the moisture is pushed off shore. Mild weather - in the 60s - on Monday will be replaced by cooler temperatures mid-week. Daytime temperatures will drop into the 50s with overnight lows returning to the 30s.

Drier weather next week (WMBF)

