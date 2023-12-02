Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy and warm Sunday with a few light showers

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy and warm weather will continue into Sunday with just a few areas of light rain and drizzle. Dry weather returns to start the new work week.

TONIGHT

Very warm temperatures continue tonight with overcast skies and a few areas of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures will be very mild with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 60s. A few areas of fog will be likely at times.

Just a few light showers are likely on Sunday.
Just a few light showers are likely on Sunday.

SUNDAY

The steady stream of warmth and moisture will continue into the region during the day Sunday keeping cloudy skies and warm temperatures in place. Again, no steady or heavy rain is expected, but a few periods of light rain and drizzle will remain possible at times. Temperatures will once again be unseasonably warm with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 70s.

Cloudy and warm with just a few light showers.
Cloudy and warm with just a few light showers.

DRIER AND COOLER WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Clearing skies return Sunday night into Monday as the moisture is pushed off shore. Mild weather - in the 60s - on Monday will be replaced by cooler temperatures mid-week. Daytime temperatures will drop into the 50s with overnight lows returning to the 30s.

Cool weather returns for the middle of the week.
Cool weather returns for the middle of the week.

