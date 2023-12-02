Submit a Tip
Deputies find nearly 2 kilos of cocaine in Robeson County, arrests made

Nicholas Locklear, Yanta Hunt
Nicholas Locklear, Yanta Hunt(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies said two people were arrested Friday after nearly two kilograms of cocaine and other drugs were found at a Robeson County home.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Nicholas Locklear and 32-year-old Yanta Hunt were taken into custody after a search of a home on Moccasin Drive in Red Springs.

Authorities said aside from the cocaine, deputies found prescription medication, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia at the home. An amount of cash and firearms were also seized.

Locklear and Hunt face several charges including trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a scheduled controlled substance, possession of a scheduled III controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Locklear was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sheriff’s office also said he was placed on probation back in August in connection to two separate arrests for trafficking a controlled substance.

He and Hunt were placed at the Robeson County Detention Center after their arrests on Friday, each granted a bond of over $1,000,000.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

