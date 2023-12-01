Submit a Tip
Ticket pre-sale live for Myrtle Beach Bowl

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A ticket pre-sale is now live for this year’s Myrtle Beach Bowl.

RELATED | Coastal Carolina to play San Jose State in Hawai’i Bowl

The fourth-annual college football game will be played on Dec. 16 at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the game televised on ESPN.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will feature a matchup of teams from two of three conferences: the Sun Belt Conference, Mid-American Conference and Conference-USA. Participating teams are expected to be announced on Sunday.

Tickets for the general public will also be available starting Sunday.

Click here for ticket information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

