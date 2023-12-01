Ticket pre-sale live for Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A ticket pre-sale is now live for this year’s Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The fourth-annual college football game will be played on Dec. 16 at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the game televised on ESPN.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will feature a matchup of teams from two of three conferences: the Sun Belt Conference, Mid-American Conference and Conference-USA. Participating teams are expected to be announced on Sunday.

Tickets for the general public will also be available starting Sunday.

