Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Teachers, classmates mourn 16-year-old killed in Florence Co. car crash

Nyasia Jamary Crawford
Nyasia Jamary Crawford(WMBF News)
By Gabrielle Khoriaty
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students at Hannah-Pamplico High School are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Nyasia Crawford killed in a Florence County car crash the day before Thanksgiving.

The crash occurred on West Seven Mile Road near Babys Drive. According to authorities, another driver crossed over the median and crashed head-on into her car.

Fellow Hannah-Pamplico student Shakeya Brown said her relationship with Nyasia was more than just a friendship.

“I still loved her,” she said. “And it’s just,  she was really my sister.”

Her classmates are now decorating a banner in her honor and wearing buttons with her picture on it to remember her life.

“I want to make sure nobody ever forgets the good memories that they have with her,” her friend Leshawn Ford said.

School administrators said Nyasia worked hard in class and planned to go to college. Counselor Glenn A. Keels said her face would light up whenever anyone mentioned seeing her family around town.

“I would say to her, ‘when I go to the middle school, I’m going to see your brother’,” Keels said. “She would say, ‘Yes, sir,’ but that smile would just come, so you could tell that relationship, not just because they were connected by blood, but they were connected by a relationship.”

Her friends also said they want to remember both the special moments in Nyasia’s life and events as simple as shopping trips.

Nyasia’s family, friends, mentors and community members will be filling the HPHS gymnasium Friday afternoon for a service in her honor.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Vanessa Ann Brantley
Ex-Marion County disability, special needs board employee accused of stealing from vulnerable adults
A sign at the entrance to the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.
Nearly vacant Inlet Square Mall purchased, redevelopment plans in the works
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

Lake City searches for next police chief
LAKE CITY POLICE
Lake City searches for next police chief
Christiane Dufour Bergheim crowned Ms. Senior World 70s 2023 and Dreisa Sherrill crowned Ms....
This Is Carolina: Senior pageant redefines the age of beauty
Holiday string lights generic
Rainy forecast cancels, postpones holiday events in Grand Strand on Saturday