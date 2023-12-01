Teachers, classmates mourn 16-year-old killed in Florence Co. car crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students at Hannah-Pamplico High School are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Nyasia Crawford killed in a Florence County car crash the day before Thanksgiving.

The crash occurred on West Seven Mile Road near Babys Drive. According to authorities, another driver crossed over the median and crashed head-on into her car.

Fellow Hannah-Pamplico student Shakeya Brown said her relationship with Nyasia was more than just a friendship.

“I still loved her,” she said. “And it’s just, she was really my sister.”

Her classmates are now decorating a banner in her honor and wearing buttons with her picture on it to remember her life.

“I want to make sure nobody ever forgets the good memories that they have with her,” her friend Leshawn Ford said.

School administrators said Nyasia worked hard in class and planned to go to college. Counselor Glenn A. Keels said her face would light up whenever anyone mentioned seeing her family around town.

“I would say to her, ‘when I go to the middle school, I’m going to see your brother’,” Keels said. “She would say, ‘Yes, sir,’ but that smile would just come, so you could tell that relationship, not just because they were connected by blood, but they were connected by a relationship.”

Her friends also said they want to remember both the special moments in Nyasia’s life and events as simple as shopping trips.

Nyasia’s family, friends, mentors and community members will be filling the HPHS gymnasium Friday afternoon for a service in her honor.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.