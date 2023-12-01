Surfside Beach leaders address planning board vacancies

Surfside Beach, S.C. (WMBF) - The Town of Surfside Beach announced on Thursday the resignation of the director for the planning, building, and zoning department, marking the fourth vacancy for the office.

In the interim, the town is contracting out to a company called SafeBuilt to both do the job of the building official and handle permitting.

“Planning, building, and zoning is a critical department for the town,” Mayor Robert Krouse said. “It’s our permitting, code enforcement, business licenses, all of that stuff goes through there.”

However, Krouse said due to SafeBuilt, residents shouldn’t feel an impact because of these vacancies.

“I don’t anticipate any significant differences,” he said.

For Steve Mazarkis owner of Amazing Rugs in Surfside Beach, the vacancies bring some concerns.

“It’s not very good news at all,” he said. “Actually it’s terrifying.”

He opened his business earlier this year. He said he had a smooth process with the department, but worries without permanent staffing things could be more complicated for future new businesses.

“It was easy, but sometimes, there’s different opinions,” Mazarkis said.

Town Administrator Gerald Vincent said contracting out the work of the department can be cheaper than having it staffed because even though SafeBuilt may cost a higher hourly rate, the town doesn’t have to pay them employment benefits.

Mazarkis said to him the community in town is even more important than the government.

“It doesn’t matter,” Mararkis said. “It’s the people who make the place pleasant.”

Vincent said he hopes to fill all four positions in the next couple of months.

