Police investigating shooting in Bennettsville; 1 injured

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after one person was injured Thursday evening after a shooting in Bennettsville.

Bennettsville Police Department Lt. Shawn Lucas confirmed a person was injured after a shooting in the area of Jennings Street.

The victim is being treated for their injuries

Lucas said details are limited at this time.

Anyone with details is asked to call BPD at 843-479-3620. You may remain anonymous.

