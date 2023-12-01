Submit a Tip
Police investigating shooting in Bennettsville; 1 injured

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after one person was injured Thursday evening after a shooting in Bennettsville.

Bennettsville Police Department Lt. Shawn Lucas confirmed a person was injured after a shooting in the area of Jennings Street.

The victim is being treated for their injuries

Lucas said details are limited at this time.

Anyone with details is asked to call BPD at 843-479-3620. You may remain anonymous.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

