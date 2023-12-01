Submit a Tip
Newborn test positive for drugs in Marion County; mother charged, deputies say

Ashley Renee Shelley, 33, of Gresham, is charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk, according to the sheriff’s office.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A woman is behind bars after Marion County deputies said she gave birth to a child who tested positive for drugs earlier this month.

Ashley Renee Shelley, 33, of Gresham, is charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shelley gave birth to a baby girl on Nov. 8 who tested positive for illegal narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

Since then, the child was placed under the care of a relative, and Shelley was arrested Thursday.

She is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center.

While announcing the news of this arrest, the sheriff’s office issued the following statement:

The reason we share this information is to educate young parents that their actions have dire consequences on their unborn children. Children are a gift from God. Parents are supposed to protect them, not harm them. My team will continue to enforce the law and hold those accountable who harm precious, innocent lives.

