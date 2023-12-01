Newborn test positive for drugs in Marion County; mother charged, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A woman is behind bars after Marion County deputies said she gave birth to a child who tested positive for drugs earlier this month.

Ashley Renee Shelley, 33, of Gresham, is charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shelley gave birth to a baby girl on Nov. 8 who tested positive for illegal narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

Since then, the child was placed under the care of a relative, and Shelley was arrested Thursday.

She is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center.

While announcing the news of this arrest, the sheriff’s office issued the following statement:

The reason we share this information is to educate young parents that their actions have dire consequences on their unborn children. Children are a gift from God. Parents are supposed to protect them, not harm them. My team will continue to enforce the law and hold those accountable who harm precious, innocent lives.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.