MarshWalk’s Wonderland of Lights, the walk-through Christmas light experience, is returning to the Murrells Inlet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bring the family, a friend, or that special someone and stroll the holiday lights on the MarshWalk.

The spectacular Christmas light walk-through experience will feature eight MarshWalk restaurants’ buildings along the ½ mile boardwalk outlined in an array of Christmas lights paired with stunning arches synced with festive Christmas music in front of each restaurant!

A Santa’s Village will feature children’s activities, a petting zoo, barrel cart rides, visits with Santa, Christmas Characters, and much more!

Santa’s Village will be available Fridays-Sundays 5pm-9pm from November 24th-December 23rd.

Admission is FREE to the MarshWalk Wonderland of Lights walk-through experience.

The MarshWalk Wonderland of Lights display will be featured November 24th-December 31st from 5pm-11pm nightly.

