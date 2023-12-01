Marlboro County man previously convicted on drug charges arrested again

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said a monthslong investigation in the Pee Dee has led to the arrest of a previously convicted drug dealer.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 70-year-old Thomas Edge was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. The arrest came after an investigation spanning six months, in which deputies say Edge allegedly sold oxycodone and hydrocodone pills in Marlboro County.

The sheriff’s office added Edge has multiple drug conditions dating back to 2010 and served a five-year sentence for a condition in 2014.

Edge is being held at the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office where he awaits a bond hearing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.