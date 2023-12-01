Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Marlboro County man previously convicted on drug charges arrested again

Thomas Edge
Thomas Edge(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said a monthslong investigation in the Pee Dee has led to the arrest of a previously convicted drug dealer.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 70-year-old Thomas Edge was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. The arrest came after an investigation spanning six months, in which deputies say Edge allegedly sold oxycodone and hydrocodone pills in Marlboro County.

The sheriff’s office added Edge has multiple drug conditions dating back to 2010 and served a five-year sentence for a condition in 2014.

Edge is being held at the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office where he awaits a bond hearing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
A federal jury convicted Quillan Inman, 33, of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Lumberton gang member convicted on gun charges
Holiday string lights generic
Rainy forecast cancels, postpones holiday events in Grand Strand on Saturday
SCDOT said it happened at 7:27 a.m. on Highway 501 South at Highway 544, closing two left...
Crash causing backups on Highway 501 in Conway area cleared

Latest News

Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. faces a slew of charges, including two counts of attempted...
Man charged with shooting Robeson Co. deputies to remain in jail, no motions taken
Sheriff discusses drug seizes in Operation Rolling Thunder on I-85
Deputies seize 200lbs of cocaine on I-85 during Operation Rolling Thunder
Ashley Renee Shelley, 33, of Gresham, is charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk,...
Newborn test positive for drugs in Marion County; mother charged, deputies say
From Dec. 1 to Dec. 17, adoption fees at the Marion County Animal Shelter will be sponsored...
Marion County Animal Shelter hopes to ‘empty the shelters’ with major adoption event