Marion County Animal Shelter hopes to ‘empty the shelters’ with major adoption event

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Animal Shelter wants to give its animals the gift of a forever home this holiday season.

The shelter is one of nearly 400 shelters taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters’ event.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 17, adoption fees will be sponsored through the event. The Marion County Animal Shelter just requests a donation in place of the waived adoption fee to support the future care of all the dogs and animals at the shelter. The donation can be monetary and/or pet supplies such as food, toys and blankets.

MORE INFORMATION | Adoptable Animals at Marion County Animal Shelter

Those interested in adopting can visit the animal shelter located at 123 Dog and Cat Court in Mullins. It’s open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The shelter has reopened for adoptions and fosters after it had to temporarily close back in July due to ongoing issues such as sanitation, animal diseases and rodent problems.

According to the animal shelter, it’s on managed intake which means it takes in strays but if a family wants to surrender an animal to the shelter they are put on a waiting list until there is room at the shelter.

Meanwhile, the county has purchased the old Dominion Energy building on East Highway in Mullins which will become the animal shelter’s new home. The county is working with architects to determine what kind of renovations will need to be made to the building before the animals can move in.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.