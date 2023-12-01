Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Marion County Animal Shelter hopes to ‘empty the shelters’ with major adoption event

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 17, adoption fees at the Marion County Animal Shelter will be sponsored...
From Dec. 1 to Dec. 17, adoption fees at the Marion County Animal Shelter will be sponsored through the "Empty the Shelters" event.(Source: Marion County Animal Shelter)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Animal Shelter wants to give its animals the gift of a forever home this holiday season.

The shelter is one of nearly 400 shelters taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters’ event.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 17, adoption fees will be sponsored through the event. The Marion County Animal Shelter just requests a donation in place of the waived adoption fee to support the future care of all the dogs and animals at the shelter. The donation can be monetary and/or pet supplies such as food, toys and blankets.

MORE INFORMATION | Adoptable Animals at Marion County Animal Shelter

Those interested in adopting can visit the animal shelter located at 123 Dog and Cat Court in Mullins. It’s open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The shelter has reopened for adoptions and fosters after it had to temporarily close back in July due to ongoing issues such as sanitation, animal diseases and rodent problems.

According to the animal shelter, it’s on managed intake which means it takes in strays but if a family wants to surrender an animal to the shelter they are put on a waiting list until there is room at the shelter.

Meanwhile, the county has purchased the old Dominion Energy building on East Highway in Mullins which will become the animal shelter’s new home. The county is working with architects to determine what kind of renovations will need to be made to the building before the animals can move in.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
A federal jury convicted Quillan Inman, 33, of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Lumberton gang member convicted on gun charges
SCDOT said it happened at 7:27 a.m. on Highway 501 South at Highway 544, closing two left...
Crash causing backups on Highway 501 in Conway area cleared
Matthew Durell
Kidnapping suspect in Florence County custody following arrest in Florida

Latest News

Sheriff discusses drug seizes in Operation Rolling Thunder on I-85
Deputies seize 200lbs of cocaine on I-85 during Operation Rolling Thunder
Ashley Renee Shelley, 33, of Gresham, is charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk,...
Newborn test positive for drugs in Marion County; mother charged, deputies say
Chef Mason Zeglen, Johanna Wilson Jones and Dylan Foster
‘Chef Swap at The Beach’ announces second season; Surfside Beach chef to host
Holiday string lights generic
Rainy forecast cancels, postpones holiday events in Grand Strand on Saturday