Man charged with shooting Robeson County deputies expected to appear in court

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The man who authorities say is behind the shooting of two Robeson County deputies is expected to appear before a judge Friday.

Records show 20-year-old Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. is due in court after a shooting on Nov. 7 left two deputies hurt.

As of now, it is unclear why Shawn will be in court.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Deputy Jonathan Walters and Deputy Kaelin Locklear attempted to serve a warrant to Shawn for violating the terms of his pre-trial release. He was out on bond after being charged with the murder of Joshua Hunt in November 2022.

Shawn ran away from deputies and through the nearby woods, Wilkins said. Deputies spotted him behind a tree when he allegedly jumped out and started shooting at the deputies.

Walters and Kaelin were shot during the shootout with Shawn, according to authorities. Both deputies have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Shawn faces a slew of charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill, larceny of motor vehicle and felony hit and run.

