Lee Brice to take the stage at Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest continues to release its 2024 lineup, now announcing another award-winning country artist.

Lee Brice will play on the Coors Light Main Stage for the four-day festival next year.

“We love this guy like crazy,” a tweet from the festival’s Twitter account reads.

Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Parker McCollum and Old Dominion are heading the fest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The sold-out festival will take place next June.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.