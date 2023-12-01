Submit a Tip
Lee Brice to take the stage at Carolina Country Music Fest

Lee Brice will play on the Coors Light Main Stage for the four-day festival next year.
Lee Brice will play on the Coors Light Main Stage for the four-day festival next year.(Carolina Country Music Fest)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest continues to release its 2024 lineup, now announcing another award-winning country artist.

Lee Brice will play on the Coors Light Main Stage for the four-day festival next year.

“We love this guy like crazy,” a tweet from the festival’s Twitter account reads.

Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Parker McCollum and Old Dominion are heading the fest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The sold-out festival will take place next June.

