Lee Brice to take the stage at Carolina Country Music Fest
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest continues to release its 2024 lineup, now announcing another award-winning country artist.
Lee Brice will play on the Coors Light Main Stage for the four-day festival next year.
“We love this guy like crazy,” a tweet from the festival’s Twitter account reads.
Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Parker McCollum and Old Dominion are heading the fest.
The sold-out festival will take place next June.
