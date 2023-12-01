Lake City searches for next police chief

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Stability and a sense of community are just a few qualities Lake City leaders want to see in their next police chief.

One month ago, Jody Cooper suddenly resigned from the position for a second time.

WMBF News spoke with city leaders about what they’re looking for as they look through applications. City staff said from guidance to proper training, they’re looking for someone to take them to the next level when it comes to leading a young group of officers.

“In the past, everybody was looking for police officers, we’re almost 100% staffed, we’re blessed,” said Lake City’s City Administrator, William Hall. “It’s a blessing, but now those who have vowed to protect and serve in Lake City are without a leader. We’re looking for someone to help direct and help develop a Police Department.”

WMBF News asked for an explanation for Cooper’s resignation for a second time. Although the question went unanswered, Hall said what qualities he’s looking for in the next best fit for the role.

“Involved with the community, they’ll be more accessible, more approachable, and be able to build a department that can be the same,” he said. “Our police department literally hasn’t really had a Police Chief in place full-time longevity since Billy Brown died.”

Lake City’s Mayor Yamekia Robinson shared similar sentiments.

“We want them to build their family here we want them to know that we are family, we are a team here at the city of Lake City,” said Robinson. “We are looking for people to come in and to actually want to be here for the long haul. We have a lot of big dreams, we have a lot of big visions and we want to just welcome someone that’s going to be all about building and growing Lake City.”

City staff said they’ll be in-depth when it comes to selecting the proper candidate with a full background, and reference checks as they said it’s not just the surrounding community that deserves strong stability.

“The staff deserves the opportunity to work with someone that’s going to want to be committed and want to stay and build with them,” said Hall. “So, if the person can prove to us that they have that background and they have accomplished that in their history they’re going to have a step up on anybody else.”

Those interested in filling the police chief position have about three weeks until the application deadline on Friday, Dec. 22.

