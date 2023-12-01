How one Grand Strand non-profit uses technology to help find missing people with mental illness

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina non-profit, SOS Care, is looking to expand its tracker bracelet system here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, where data shows at least 13 people with memory loss illnesses have vanished just this year alone.

The bracelets help local law enforcement agencies keep tabs on vulnerable people across their jurisdictions by sending out radio frequencies that first responders can access in case of emergency.

Some of those closest to the technology rely on it themselves like SOS Care’s Monique Clement who said her disabled son carries a bracelet of his own.

“I know what peace of mind it gave to myself and to my husband,” Clement said. “Just to know that, just going to the bathroom for five seconds, God forbid, he were to get out, I was able to call 911 and have a starting point with Project Lifesaver.”

SOS Care is now working to boost its surplus of bracelets as they said ten families who have submitted applications are still waiting on theirs.

To learn more about SOS care and the new technology, you can visit their website.

