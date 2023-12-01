Submit a Tip
How NIL, transfers could change the landscape of CCU football

By Teagan Brown and Allyson Bento
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Just a few years after student-athletes in the NCAA won their rights in a decades-long fight to make money off their name, image, and likeness (NIL), Coastal Carolina athletes may soon face another hurdle.

The NCAA approved NIL deals for student-athletes in 2021, and operations like Teal Collective helped connect businesses and fans to the student-athletes to profit through partnerships and deals. Teal Collective was created two years ago by former CCU football players.

However, in a since-deleted social media post, Teal Collective announced they would be ending operations at year’s end.

“Hello @CoastalFootball fans, I regret to inform you that The Teal Collective will be ceasing operations effective 12/31/23. We have been working with the university to find a suitable replacement; however, to date nothing has materialized,” the post on X read.

WMBF News reached out to CCU Athletics to learn more. CCU Communication Director Jerry Rashid said the university is sad to see Teal Collective close the doors, but he’s hopeful for the future.

“Coastal Carolina University is very grateful for the efforts and impact of Teal Collective,” said Rashid. " While Teal Collective is not operated by the University, we are certainly disappointed to learn that it is ceasing operations. We are grateful for the other collectives that continue to work with our student-athletes.”

Teal Collective closing potentially creates another hurdle for the CCU football team as players continue to announce their entries into the transfer portal. Thursday, wide receiver Jared Brown was the latest CCU player to enter the portal.

WMBF News reached out to the president of the Teal Collective, Brian Kepple, for a statement but we have not heard back at the time of this story’s publication.

