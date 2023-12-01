Submit a Tip
How Georgetown County is looking to attract minority-owned businesses

How Georgetown County is looking to attract minority-owned businesses
How Georgetown County is looking to attract minority-owned businesses(WMBF)
By Julia Richardson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many areas in Georgetown County are full of tourists, like Front Street, where businesses tend to fare well.

But, Maya Morant Moody from the county’s economic development office said she wants to give businesses in less popular areas a fair shake.

“On the northwestern side and also the western side, you find a lot of people go out there just to hunt, fish, and things of that sort, so it’s like how can they go out there for business as well?” said Morant Moody.

Morant Moody helped start the minority business accelerator program in 2020. She said it started as a way to give businesses a boost during the pandemic, but it is still going strong.

“We want those who are serious about what they want to do. So, if you’re looking to start a business, that’s what we’re looking for. If you’re looking to further your business along, that’s what we’re looking for,” said Morant Moody.

The program, which is going into its third year, is free and is open to women, minorities and veterans. Participants go through sessions in marketing, finance, and more.

Tomika Clark-Williams owns Tomika’s Clip Joint, a barber shop in Pawleys Island. She said when she took over the shop two and a half years ago, she had a lot to learn.

“With me being a cosmetologist for the majority of my career, when I took over the barber shop, I had to switch over to being a barber,” Clark-Williams said.

But, she joined the accelerator program earlier this year, and she said it took her even further, like learning tips on how to be an instructor.

“I want to do on-the-job training for anyone who wants to be a barber, and they can get their hours under me,” said Clark-Williams. “And so that kind of gave me the push, the push and the information that I needed to go to the next level.”

One person in the class will ultimately receive a $5,000 grant for their business. But, Morant Moody said people should participate for more than just money.

“In the class, we don’t just want each individual to focus on ‘how can I build my business,’ but also ‘how can I help the next person, what do I have that they don’t have?’” said Morant Moody.

The program starts in January and runs for ten weeks. Anyone interested has until Dec. 5 to apply and can do so on the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce website.

