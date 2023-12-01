Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

GRAPHIC: Marion County Animal Control seeks information in possible dog fighting ring investigation

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion County Animal Control hopes someone will come forward and provide information on a suspected dog fighting ring in the county.

WARNING: Graphic pictures below of the dog found in Marion County.

Fletcher Estes with Marion County Animal Control said he and Marion County deputies responded to a call Thursday about a dog being dropped off on Shannon Road and in poor condition.

A witness told Estes that two people were seen abandoning the dog and then leaving in a truck.

The Marion County Animal Control officer is asking for information to help find the suspected...
The Marion County Animal Control officer is asking for information to help find the suspected dog fighting ring this dog was involved in.(Source: Marion County Animal Control/Animal Shelter)

The dog was severely injured and taken to the Marion County Animal Shelter, but the shelter said that due to his injuries, he could not be saved.

Estes said there is no question the dog was involved in a dog fight and it was intentional.

He hopes that someone will recognize the dog and come forward with information to help in the investigation.

Estes added that the Humane Society of the United States will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Estes at 843-289-8304 or call 911. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Holiday string lights generic
Rainy forecast cancels, postpones holiday events in Grand Strand on Saturday
A federal jury convicted Quillan Inman, 33, of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Lumberton gang member convicted on gun charges
SCDOT said it happened at 7:27 a.m. on Highway 501 South at Highway 544, closing two left...
Crash causing backups on Highway 501 in Conway area cleared

Latest News

Newborn test positive for drugs in Marion County; mother charged, deputies say
Marlboro County man previously convicted on drug charges arrested again
Deputies respond to bomb threat at Murrells Inlet MarshWalk
Thomas Edge
Marlboro County man previously convicted on drug charges arrested again
Ashley Renee Shelley, 33, of Gresham, is charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk.
Marion County mother charged after newborn tests positive for drugs