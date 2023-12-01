GRAPHIC: Marion County Animal Control seeks information in possible dog fighting ring investigation

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion County Animal Control hopes someone will come forward and provide information on a suspected dog fighting ring in the county.

WARNING: Graphic pictures below of the dog found in Marion County.

Fletcher Estes with Marion County Animal Control said he and Marion County deputies responded to a call Thursday about a dog being dropped off on Shannon Road and in poor condition.

A witness told Estes that two people were seen abandoning the dog and then leaving in a truck.

The Marion County Animal Control officer is asking for information to help find the suspected dog fighting ring this dog was involved in. (Source: Marion County Animal Control/Animal Shelter)

The dog was severely injured and taken to the Marion County Animal Shelter, but the shelter said that due to his injuries, he could not be saved.

Estes said there is no question the dog was involved in a dog fight and it was intentional.

He hopes that someone will recognize the dog and come forward with information to help in the investigation.

Estes added that the Humane Society of the United States will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Estes at 843-289-8304 or call 911. Callers can remain anonymous.

