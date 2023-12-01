FIRST ALERT: Warmer & wet weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds, warmer temperatures and scattered showers are expected for the upcoming weekend. If you have weekend plans, make sure you stay updated with the latest changes through the forecast this weekend.

TODAY

Winds shift out of the east and the south throughout the day today, allowing for warmer temperatures to move back into the Carolinas. Despite cloudy skies today, the wind alone will push temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70.

We're warmer today with cloudy skies. An isolated shower will be possible throughout the day. (WMBF)

The latest data continues to keep most of today dry. Overcast skies and an isolated shower are about all we will see for your Friday. Most of the area should stay rain-free today with just a 20% chance of rain. If you’re heading out to any events this evening, expect a cloudy but comfortable night. We hope to see you at Loris Christmas Parade!

Come out to the Loris Christmas Parade tonight! We hope to see you there! (WMBF)

MILD AND DAMP WEEKEND

Increasing humidity will lead to multiple waves of off and on showers for the upcoming weekend. If you have weekend plans, don’t cancel them but plan to adjust!

Cloudy skies and warm temperatures continue through the weekend with the best chances LATE in the day on Saturday. (WMBF)

As we go throughout the day on Saturday, prepare for showers at times. The latest data suggests a few showers around for the morning hours with the best rain chances arriving in the afternoon and evening.

Cloudy skies and warm temperatures continue through the weekend with a few showers around Saturday morning. (WMBF)

As we head into Saturday evening, the best round of rain will come into the Carolinas. This round looks to be LATE Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Waves of off and on showers will be expected through the weekend. The best rain chance arrives LATE Saturday and into early Sunday. (WMBF)

The best rain chance for Sunday will be earlier in the day. Showers should turn spotty with lower rain chances around 40%. Any rain on Sunday should remain light and the clouds will linger throughout the entire day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 for both Saturday and Sunday despite the clouds and rain chances.

Rainfall totals should be heavier to the northwest. Rain will be light enough to keep the rain totals down. (WMBF)

No widespread heavy rain is expected and rainfall totals will be less than impressive. Amounts through the weekend will likely range from a quarter to a half an inch. Higher totals look likely in the Midlands with up to one inch.

