Deputies respond to bomb threat at Murrells Inlet MarshWalk

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Part of the Grand Strand was evacuated Friday after reports of a bomb threat.

According to department spokesperson Jason Lesley, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received the threat at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk.

Lesley said someone called dispatch at around 4 p.m., claiming to have placed a bomb inside a garbage can.

As of around 4:30 p.m., he said deputies were searching the area.

