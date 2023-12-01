Submit a Tip
Deputies respond to bomb threat at Murrells Inlet MarshWalk

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Part of the Grand Strand was evacuated Friday after reports of a bomb threat.

According to department spokesperson Jason Lesley, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received the threat at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk.

Lesley said someone called dispatch at around 4 p.m., claiming to have placed a bomb inside a garbage can.

As of around 4:30 p.m., he said deputies were searching the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

